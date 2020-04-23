Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney’s 4th birthday is today

by: Shannon Robinson

Posted: / Updated:

Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney (Photo courtesy of family)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT ) — Kamille McKinney, also known as “Cupcake”, would have been 4 years old, today.

Cupcake was reported missing October 12, 2019. Her family and the city of Birmingham mourned the loss of the young girl after her body was found. She was 3 years old when she was killed. Today, let’s remember the life and day she was born.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin tweeted sharing a birthday message for Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.

Full details and coverage on Cupcake McKinney can be found, here.

