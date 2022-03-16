SUNSET, La. (KLFY) — Vice President Kamala Harris has again rescheduled her trip to Acadiana. She’s now set to visit Sunset on Monday, March 21, according to La. Senator Gerald Boudreaux.

Harris was originally planning to visit Sunset on Friday, February 25 but canceled in wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. She then rescheduled to Friday, March 18, but is now again rescheduling to Monday.

Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday. It’s speculated that this is the reason for her schedule change.

The VP’s visit is to highlight the Biden-Harris administration’s work in expanding high-speed internet in rural areas.