Juvenile arrested after horseplay leads to shooting

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Milton Police have arrested a juvenile for his involvement in a shooting that left another teen shot in the face.

The shooting happened last Friday in the Whiting Pines neighborhood. Police say there were no adults home when the four juveniles went searching for guns. They found two and started playing with them (spinning the guns on their fingers and pointing them at each other). One juvenile tried to take the gun from another and his finger accidentally pulled the trigger. The gun went off and hit a 14-year-old boy in the face.

The juvenile who was arrested is charged with improper exhibition of a firearm. He was arrested Tuesday.