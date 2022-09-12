LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A jury has been selected in the capital murder trial of Mason Sisk, who is accused of killing 5 family members, including his three siblings all under the age of 10.

The first day of Sisk’s trial began at 9 a.m. Monday with Limestone County Circuit Court Judge Chad Wise speaking with potential jurors about what to expect in the selection process.

A 12-member jury and 2 alternates were chosen around 2 p.m. Those selected include seven men and seven women.

Prosecutors and the defense spent the morning asking potential jurors a variety of questions and after lunch began making decisions on who would serve on the jury.

After selection, Judge Wise excused the court for the day, with plans to begin opening statements on Tuesday.