Jury finds Marco Perez guilty on two Federal gun charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Federal court jury returned guilty verdicts Wednesday morning in the trial of Marco Perez, who had been accused of shooting and killing an undercover police officer in 2019.

The jury found Perez guilty on two counts, one of receiving a firearm while under indictment and one for possession of a stolen firearm. Perez faces 15 years in prison at his sentencing in 90 days.

Perez was found not guilty on two additional charges, of obstruction of justice by killing a witness and for carrying, using and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Perez’s trial began on Sept. 27.

Perez still faces a capital murder charge in Alabama state court.

Perez was charged with shooting undercover policeman Sean Tuder in January 2019 at the Peachtree Apartments in west Mobile.

Perez’s attorneys argued Tuder never identified himself as a policeman, and Perez thought he was being attacked and acted lawfully under Alabama’s Stand Your Ground law.