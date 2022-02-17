PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been found guilty of shooting another man after police say the victim blew a kiss at a woman who the shooter was friends with.

An Escambia County jury convicted Jamal Boyer of attempted second degree murder.

Boyer fired a .40 caliber semi-automatic firearm out of the passenger side of a black Nissan on June 3, 2019 near Navy Boulevard and Pace Boulevard. One of the shots went through the windshield of another car and struck the victim in the mouth. The bullet was lodged in the back of his throat.

Boyer had been released from prison six weeks before the shooting. The State Attorney’s office is seeking an enhanced sentence pursuant to Florida’s “Prison Releasee Reoffender” law.

Judge John Simon will sentence Boyer on March 14 at 1:30 p.m.