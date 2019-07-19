Junior lifeguard program teaches kids about beach safety

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla (WKRG) — A program is teaching kids what it takes to become a lifeguard.

It’s called the Junior Lifeguard Program and it’s for two weeks each summer. Students get the chance to learn the ins and outs of being a lifeguard and beach safety. The kids have the chance to jump off a pier, learn CPR and how to do rescues. The kids say it not only teaches them about beach safety, but they also get their exercise in for the day.

“We do a mile run and four miles to the sand wall,” Reagan Owen said. “It’s a bunch of different exercises to get us warmed up for the day that comes ahead.”

Organizers say they see a lot of water rescues on the beach during the summer, so teaching kids from a young age about safety can save lives. A lot of the students will become lifeguards when they turn 16.

Click here for more information on the Junior Lifeguard Program,