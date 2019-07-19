Junior lifeguard program teaches kids about beach safety

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla (WKRG) — A program is teaching kids what it takes to become a lifeguard.

It’s called the Junior Lifeguard Program and it’s for two weeks each summer. Students get the chance to learn the ins and outs of being a lifeguard and beach safety. The kids have the chance to jump off a pier, learn CPR and how to do rescues. The kids say it not only teaches them about beach safety, but they also get their exercise in for the day.

“We do a mile run and four miles to the sand wall,” Reagan Owen said. “It’s a bunch of different exercises to get us warmed up for the day that comes ahead.”

Organizers say they see a lot of water rescues on the beach during the summer, so teaching kids from a young age about safety can save lives. A lot of the students will become lifeguards when they turn 16.

Click here for more information on the Junior Lifeguard Program,

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida