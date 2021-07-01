July 1: Mississippi State won the Natty, and a new gender option is coming to US passports

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WKRG) — A lot of people in the south were excited to watch the Mississippi State Bulldogs bring home their first National Championship.

WKRG News 5 Thomas Geboy showing off his hail state cow bell on the morning show Thursday.

He wouldn’t let me keep it though. He said “the cowbell goes where I go,” so be prepared to see him carrying that around town for the next few weeks.

ONLINE HEADLINES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories