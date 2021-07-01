July 1: Mississippi State won the Natty, and a new gender option is coming to US passports

(WKRG) — A lot of people in the south were excited to watch the Mississippi State Bulldogs bring home their first National Championship.
WKRG News 5 Thomas Geboy showing off his hail state cow bell on the morning show Thursday.
He wouldn’t let me keep it though. He said “the cowbell goes where I go,” so be prepared to see him carrying that around town for the next few weeks.
ONLINE HEADLINES:
- Mississippi State plans parade to mark baseball championship
- Woman accidentally shot in the leg at seafood restaurant
- US to add third gender option on passports