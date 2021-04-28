Deputies searching for man accused of abducting his toddlers in Irvington

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A judge has revoked the bond for a man who allegedly beat his wife and abducted his two small children on April 1 in Irvington, and now deputies are trying to find him.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says a judge revoked the bond for Carl Cabellero based on new offenses involving him contacting the victim within the Mobile Police Department’s jurisdiction.

Caballero is facing several charges including domestic violence first, interference with a domestic violence emergency call, and domestic violence strangulation/suffocation. He was given an $82,500 bond the day after he was arrested. The judge ordered him to not be around weapons and have no contact with the victim.

Deputies say Caballero is considered dangerous, and if anyone has information as to his whereabouts, call 251-574-8633.