Jubilee Renaissance Faire Kicks off in Robertsdale Soon

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Jubilee Renaissance Faire starts this weekend, November 21 and 22 from 10 AM until 5 PM. Tickets are only $15 for Adults, $10 Age 5-12 and kids under 4 are FREE. The faire is located at Medieval Village – 30569 Osprey Lane, Robertsdale, Alabama. This is 3 miles north of the I 10 off of Wilcox Road. You can purchase tickets at the gate, but can also register to win tickets for a family of four through November 19 (https://www.wkrg.com/community/contests/enter-to-win-a-family-4-pack-of-tickets-to-bandit-big-rig-series/)

Shane Adams with the Jubilee Renaissance Faire explains, “We have the wheel the death, we have sword fighters, we have knights in shining armor trying to kill each other on horseback. What more can you ask for? How about a turkey leg? We have those too!” The faire will also have delicious food, music, birds of prey, a famous war horse, and forty artisans selling medieval wares.

This Renaissance Faire is true to its time and is as close to historically accurate as you can get. Adams says, “Of course back in the olden age, we actually did have buskers just like Grant here on the wheel of death, performing all around. That’s how they made their money…tons of action. Hard hitting forceful action. And it’s 100% real. It’s not choreographed, it’s not theatrical. It’s 100% real.”

The faire workers are also taking safety precautions so guests can enjoy the Medieval atmosphere.

