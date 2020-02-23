JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating a death after a body was found burning inside a vehicle Sunday afternoon.
Firefighters responded to a vehicle on fire in a wooded area along South Drive and Dixon Road. The discovery was made just after 12:30 p.m., when the fire was extinguished.
This is a developing story. 12 News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.
LATEST STORIES:
- JPD: Burned body found inside vehicle along South Drive
- Governor Kay Ivey: President Trump cancels plans for cruise ship coronavirus quarantine in Alabama
- At least one person hit by vehicle inside Mobile Civic Center
- “Feed the Cops” dishing up hundreds of meals for MPD Sunday
- Church repairing damage following attempted murder-suicide in Mobile