JPD: Burned body found inside vehicle along South Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating a death after a body was found burning inside a vehicle Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to a vehicle on fire in a wooded area along South Drive and Dixon Road. The discovery was made just after 12:30 p.m., when the fire was extinguished.

This is a developing story. 12 News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

