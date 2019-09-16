Joe Biden deliverers speech on race in America during visit at 16th Street Baptist Church

MONTOMGERY, Al (WIAT) — Democratic candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden made a stop in Birmingham Sunday, September 15. Biden spoke at the 16th Street Baptist Church were 56 years since four young girls were killed in the church bombing.

“In the first hours after the bomb exploded it was hard to see through the ruble,” Joe Biden said.

Former vice president Joe Biden delivered a speech on race in America on the anniversary day.

“After Charlottesville, I said that I believe we are at a battle for the soul of America,” Biden said.

A love that forgives, was the theme for the 16th Street Baptist Church as they remember a dark day 56 years ago.

After speaking the former vice president laid a wreath at a memorial outside the church at. People in attendance were excited to see the Biden in Birmingham and gave good reviews of his remarks.

“He was on point, he didn’t talk about any record players, he talked about liberation and reconciliation,” Shirley Gavin Floyd said.

In his 20-minute speech, Biden said the bombing not only had an impact on the civil rights movement, but the passage of the civil rights act of 1964.

“The coddling of white supremacy is so heinous it can not be engorged by any decent American,” Biden said.

Biden makes the sixth presidential candidate to visit Alabama this year.