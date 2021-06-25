Jo Bonner remembers his friend, mentor, Sonny Callahan

FILE -In this Dec. 18, 2002 file photo, former U.S. Rep. H.L. “Sonny” Callahan, R-Ala., answers questions in his office in Mobile, Ala. Callahan, who represented south Alabama in the U.S. Congress for 18 years, died Thursday, June 24, 2021, the state’s governor announced. He was 88. (Bill Starling/Press-Register via AP)

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — Sonny Callahan who died Friday “will go down as one of the all-time great public servants in Alabama history,” says Jo Bonner..

Callahan was a friend and mentor to Bonner who served as Callahan’s congressional chief of staff, and then succeeded him as Lower Alabama’s congressman in 2003. He now serves as Chief of Staff for Alabama Governor Kay Ivey.

Bonner says Callahan should be remembered first and foremost for his character.

“Even as he climbed the ladder in Washington and became one of the most respected and influential members of Congress, there was nothing about Sonny that changed,” Bonner said. “He was still humble and ever mindful that he worked for the people of south Alabama. He was their voice, their representative. Whether he was meeting with kings and prime ministers or presidents, or the guy who was mowing the lawn, he treated everyone with decency and humanity.”

Callahan was known as a conciliator and deal maker in Congress. Bonner says Callahan would have a hard time fitting in with today’s hyper-polarized political scene in Washington.

“We talked about that often in recent years,” Bonner said. “He had as many Democrat friends as he had Republican friends. They all loved him. They all respected him.

He was able to get things done because he didn’t look at someone’s party affiliation to pre-determine if that was someone he could be friends with, or support, or not. He saw the value of people and the goodness of their heart. Sonny was really from a different generation.”

Callahan died Friday at the age of 88.