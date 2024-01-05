MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A new year brings a new chapter for “News 5 This Morning” host Jessica Taloney, who announced Friday she will be leaving the station.

Taloney — who hosts the morning show with Bill Riales and meteorologist John Nodar — has been part of the WKRG team since 2007. She took a break from television news from 2012-2015 to start her family.

Now, she’s leaving again to focus on her family.

“It’s time to step away from these early-morning wake-ups so I can be present and awake in the evening hours with my husband and kids,” said the award-winning journalist, who was named Alabama’s Best Reporter by the Alabama Broadcasters Association in 2011 and named Best Investigative Reporter three years in a row by readers of the Lagniappe, a local newspaper.

‘We wish her the best’

The News 5 family, which has known about Taloney’s decision for some time, said they will miss her.

“Jessica will be sorely missed in our morning show,” Jesse Grear, WKRG Vice President and General Manager, said. “The whole morning team has a certain chemistry that resonates with our viewers, and that’s hard to find.

“However, I‘m glad she’ll be able to spend more time with her family.”

News Director Gene Kirkconnell called Taloney “a strong journalist with such a warm heart.”

“She is a wonderful ambassador for our television station,” Kirkconnell said. “Her personality and professionalism on our morning show have helped to make it very popular with viewers as they enjoy spending time with her and her teammates every day when they wake up to start their day.

“We wish her the best as she devotes herself full-time to her family.”

‘A true news professional’

The fond sentiments didn’t end there. Here’s what other News 5 team members said about Taloney:

“Jessica Taloney is the brightest bulb of WKRG ‘News 5 This Morning,’ and things will be a lot dimmer without her,” Bill Riales said. “We will miss her and wish her nothing but the best for her and her family!”

“Jessica Taloney: a true news professional and a joy to be around every single day,” Meteorologist John Nodar said. “I’ll miss you, colleague, but our shared love of gravy makes me confident that our paths will cross again someday.”

Taloney left the biggest impression on Meteorologist Caroline Carithers when she started her career.

“My favorite sweet memory was when I had just started at WKRG,” Carithers said. “I was fresh out of college and was trying to build my wardrobe. Jessica hardly knew me but gave me about 15 of her dresses to get me started. It helped so much, and I’ve never forgotten it!”

Taloney has been a role model, Carithers said.

“I’ve looked up to Jessica SO much over the past four years,” she said. “She quickly turned from a colleague into a friend, and I will miss her every day! WKRG just won’t be the same without her light!”

‘A class act’

Anchor Devon Walsh called Taloney “a gem of a person, a true ray of sunshine!”

“We are going to miss her at WKRG,” Walsh said. “Jessica cares so much about making sure we are relaying accurate and important information to our community. She was a phenomenal reporter back in the day, and is now an anchor who is beloved along the Gulf Coast!

“We will miss her smiling face!”

Still even more of Taloney’s team members praised the beloved journalist.

“I always love getting the chance to work with the morning team, and Jessica is a huge reason why,” Meteorologist Grant Skinner said. “She brings an unparalleled, positive energy to the show, and I will miss her dearly!”

Anchor Rose Ann Haven called Taloney “a class act” who she loves professionally and personally.

“Like our viewers, I will miss seeing her infectious personality and smile every day,” Haven said, “but she will always be a member of the WKRG family and my cherished friend.”

Anchor Chad Petri called Taloney “a consummate professional who makes us all work harder and better. She’s a good mom, a good broadcaster, and a good person.”

Multimedia Journalist Shamonee Baker said working with Taloney has felt like family.

“Previously working on the morning show with Jessica was like having a big sister and your favorite English teacher all in one,” Baker said in an email. “She stepped in to help me on one of my first times anchoring the morning show, and she never hesitated to correct a word/sentence in my script lol.”

Traffic Anchor Akievia McFarland said Taloney brings “this happy, contagious energy to our show every day and helps make the early mornings so much fun!”

“I’m going to miss talking about our puzzles, listening to all her stories, the inside jokes, hearing ‘last block, best block Akievia!’ There are so many wonderful memories,” McFarland said.

“Aside from that, I appreciate all the ways she’s helped me grow over the last three years. I wish nothing but the best for Jessica and her family as she turns this new page!”

Parting words

Taloney — who graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Mississippi, where she is in the Ole Miss Hall of Fame — said she is grateful for her time at WKRG.

Especially, she said, the people she’s met along the way.

“I will look back on my 17 years at WKRG, and especially these past 8 years anchoring ‘News 5 This Morning,’ with so much gratitude,” Taloney said. “I am appreciative of every person and family who welcomed me into their home.”

“There is not a better team in TV news and I am thankful to have been part of it.”