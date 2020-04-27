JCSO: Two suspects charged after shooting in Jackson County, Miss.

Unedited press release from Jackson County Sheriff’s Dept. (JCSO)

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. — Two suspects are in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center charged with aggravated assault in an overnight shooting of two people.

Sheriff Mike Ezell says deputies found one of the victims, 18-year old Marcello English, lying

deceased in the road near the intersection of Amhurst and Hamilton Drive in St. Martin around 1:30 Monday morning.

18-year old Derrick Craft, who was with English, was also shot. He was transported in critical condition to USA Medical Center in Mobile.

Christian Terrin Kennedy, 19, and 16-year old Caden Kennedy Walker are both charged.

Sheriff Ezell says the victims met up with Kennedy and Walker and it appears the shooting occurred during an altercation.The case is still under investigation.

After consulting with the district attorney’s office, the sheriff says the charges against Kennedy and Walker will be presented to a grand jury to determine if they will be upgraded to murder.

LATEST STORIES: