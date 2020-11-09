JCSD: Teenagers charged with auto burglaries in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — An 18-year-old and two minors were charged for burglarizing vehicles in the St. Martin neighborhood of Porteaux Bay and surrounding areas, say Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

Ashton Travis of Ocean Springs is charged with one count of auto burglary and is detained at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center on $5,000 bond, according to JCSD. Two other teens, 16 and 17, are charged with multiple counts of auto burglary and are in youth court custody.

Sheriff Mike Ezell says the arrests were made in the early morning hours of Friday, November 6.

Deputies say none of the vehicles were locked. Citizens are encouraged not to leave valuables inside vehicles and make sure they are locked.

