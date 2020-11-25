JCSD: Ocean Springs teen charged as adult in weekend shooting

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A 15-year-old teen was charged as an adult for his involvement in a shooting over the weekend that injured a juvenile say deputies.
Morgan Beaugez of Ocean Springs faces the following charges:
- Aggravated Assault
- Use of a Deadly Weapon to Produce Death or Serious Bodily Harm
Deputies say on Sunday, November 22nd a 17-year-old was grazed by a bullet due to a shooting in the St. Martin community. The teen victim did not suffer any life-threatening injuries but was taken to Ocean Springs Hospital for treatment.
Sheriff Mike Ezell says there seems to be a continuous fight between teens in the area of the shooting. Deputies plan to continue the investigation as more arrests may be made.
Accoridng to JCSD, Beaugez was released from the Adult Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.
