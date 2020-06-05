JCSD: Escatawpa man shot, hospitalized Wednesday night

Unedited press release from Jackson County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD)

ESCATAWPA, Ala. — A 43-year old Escatawpa man is hospitalized after being shot Wednesday night, June 3.

Sheriff Mike Ezell says around 10:00, deputies found the man on the side of the road on Highway 613, near Wisteria Drive. He was taken to Singing River Hospital and later transported to USA Medical Center in Mobile.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can call Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898, or the sheriff’s department at 228-769-3063

LATEST STORIES: