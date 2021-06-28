Japan ups health controls as Olympic athlete tests positive

TOKYO, JAPAN – JUNE 03: The Olympic Rings are displayed by the Odaiba Marine Park Olympic venue on June 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto has stated that she is 100 percent certain that the Olympics will go ahead despite widespread public opposition as Japan grapples with a fourth wave of coronavirus.(Photo by Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images)

TOKYO (AP) – Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has pledged to strengthen health controls at airports after a Ugandan Olympic team member tested positive for COVID-19 at the town hosting their training camp, triggering concerns that the upcoming Olympic Games will spread infections.

A Ugandan team member, reportedly a coach, tested positive on Saturday at Tokyo’s Narita airport and was quarantined there. But the rest of the nine-person team was allowed to travel on a chartered bus to their pre-Olympics camp in the western prefecture of Osaka. Three days later, a second Ugandan also tested positive for the virus, forcing seven town officials and drivers who had close contacts with the team to self-isolate.

