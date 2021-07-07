Jane Doe identified as missing Escambia County, Fla., woman

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) says a Jane Doe matching the description of a missing woman has been identified as Carol Ann Perry.

On May 28, Perry was reported missing to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office by a family member who last saw her on May 25. ECSO Missing Persons Investigators immediately began calling local hospitals and mental health facilities in an effort to locate Perry. She was also placed on ECSO social media.

On July 6, the Missing Persons Unit Investigators were notified about a deceased Jane Doe at a local hospital possibly matching Perry’s description. On July 7, the Jane Doe was identified as Carol Perry, and her next of kin was immediately notified.

At this time, there is no indication of foul play involved in Perry’s death.