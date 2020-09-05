Jacob Blake appears from his hospital bed via video for first court appearance on sexual assault charge

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. (NewsNation Now) – Jacob Blake, the Wisconsin man who was shot seven times in the back by an officer attempting to arrest him, appeared from his hospital bed via remote video Friday for his first court appearance on unrelated charges.

According to the July charges, Blake is accused of criminal trespass to dwelling, third degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct, with domestic abuse modifiers.

Patrick Cafferty, Blake’s attorney, submitted not guilty pleas on behalf of his client and waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

During the hearing, Blake responded briefly to questions from the judge. When asked if he understood the charges against him and wanted to waive the preliminary hearing, Blake responded, “Yes sir.”

The court commissioner set a $10,000 signature bond and Blake is allowed to leave the state only for medical treatment.

In the criminal complaint, which was obtained by NewsNation, Blake is accused of breaking into a woman’s home he knew and sexually assaulting her in May.

The woman told police she was woken up around 6 a.m. by Blake standing over her bed. He then said, “I want my sh-t,” according to the police record.

She went on to tell police, as she was lying down on her bed, Blake reached between her legs, used his finger to penetrate her vaginally, pulled it out, sniffed it and said,”Smells like you’ve been with other men,” according to the criminal complaint.

The officer who filed the report said she “had a very difficult time” describing the assault and cried as she recounted the details. She told police the defendant assaulted her and then the defendant immediately left the bedroom.

The woman told police the assault caused her pain and humiliation and was done without her consent.

The complaint states she told police she “was upset but collected herself” and then ran out after Blake. She then realized her car was missing, went back inside to check her purse, saw her keys and debit card were missing and then “immediately called 911.”

The woman told police she knew Blake for eight years and had three children with him. She claims in the time she has known Blake he “has physically assaulted her around twice a year when he drinks heavily.”

Police filed charges against him for felony sexual assault, trespassing and domestic abuse in July when a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Wisconsin’s Attorney-General Josh Kaul said officers had been called to an address after a woman reported that “her boyfriend was present and was not supposed to be on the premises.”

Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot on August 23. His shooting set off days of protests that made Kenosha, Wisconsin the epicenter of the nation’s ongoing debate over police brutality and racial injustice.

Blake was released from intensive care this week and “is doing a little bit better,” said his father Jacob Blake Sr.

Blake’s court appearance will be Oct. 21 for a final pre-trial hearing. Jury selection was scheduled for Nov. 9.