Jackson Police search for three missing teens, two missing adults

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is searching for five missing people.

16-year-old Shania Bassett was last seen at 738 Woodacre Road in Jackson on February 18. Investigators said she was wearing a Jim Hill hoodie and blue jeans, along with pink and blue Nike gym shorts.

Shania Bassett, 16

Police are also searching for 17-year-old Jaibriana Kelly. She was last seen at 2802 Jamestown Way in Jackson on February 4. Kelly was wearing tan slacks and a brown shirt.

Jaibriana Kelly, 17

Investigators said 16-year-old Ty’Misha Jalisia Trotter was last seen at 4320 Sunset Drive in Jackson on January 24. She was wearing a black shirt, red pants and blue jean jacket.

Ty’Misha Jalisia Trotter, 16

Jackson Police are also looking for Howard Rowland. He was last seen at 4715 Methodist Home Road on February 13. Rowland was last seen wearing a blue scrub top, blue scrub bottoms and black sandals. He has a condition that may impair his judgment.

Howard Rowland

Officers are also searching for Brice Rowe, who was last seen at the bus station at 300 W. Capitol Street in Jackson on December 2, 2019. There’s no word on what Rowe was wearing the day he disappeared.

Brice Rowe

If you know where the missing people are, contact Detective Sharon Jordan at 601-960-2328, 601-213-6154 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).