Jackson County woman claims ADOL owes her thousands in unpaid unemployment checks

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Alabama is still struggling to keep up with the high volume of unemployment claims in the state. While the number of initial claims may be on the decrease, one woman said she filed her initial claim months ago and has not seen a penny.

“I applied in March, actually March 15. I received a letter stating that I was approved in May,” explained Sara Sisk.

Sisk said she was hired for a new job just days before a national emergency was declared in the country. Due to COVID-19 her start has been pushed back to the end of August.

She said she has continued to filed weekly claim certifications, but hasn’t seen any money from the state or federal benefit she was expecting.

“I called the appeals division,” Sisk added. “I asked, ‘should I apply for an appeal, have you denied me and I just don’t know it?’ Like what’s going on?”

Sisk claims the state owes her thousands of dollars in retroactive payments.

“At 17 weeks, it was over $10,000,” she said. “I don’t understand if I have fallen through the cracks, or if it’s just so much money that they don’t want to pay me.”

She said she’s had to depend on relatives to help her get by for far too long.

“If not for family we wouldn’t have made it, that’s for sure,” Sisk added. “Five to six months is a long, long time to not have income.”

Sisk said she just wants the assistance that she’s sure she qualifies for.

WHNT News 19 reached out to the Alabama Department of Labor about Sisk’s issue. We were told that ADOL is looking into her file.