Jackson County declares Local Emergency Tropical Storm Laura and TD 14

This satellite image released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Tropical Storm Laura in the North Atlantic Ocean, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Laura formed Friday in the eastern Caribbean and forecasters said it poses a potential hurricane threat to Florida and the U.S. Gulf Coast. A second storm also may hit the U.S. after running into Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. (NOAA via AP)

Unedited press release from Jackson County Board of Supervisors:

The Jackson County Board of Supervisors proclaimed a “Declaration of Local Emergency” Friday, August 21st in advance of Tropical Storm Laura and TD 14.

National Weather Service forecasters are predicting both storms to enter the Gulf of Mexico by early next week. Heavy rainfall is expected as early as Sunday and is said to be the main threat with strong winds and elevated tides.

Residents are encouraged to pay close attention to weather updates as more details become available. Residents are also advised to begin finalizing storm preparations.

LATEST STORIES: