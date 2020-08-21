Unedited press release from Jackson County Board of Supervisors:
The Jackson County Board of Supervisors proclaimed a “Declaration of Local Emergency” Friday, August 21st in advance of Tropical Storm Laura and TD 14.
National Weather Service forecasters are predicting both storms to enter the Gulf of Mexico by early next week. Heavy rainfall is expected as early as Sunday and is said to be the main threat with strong winds and elevated tides.
Residents are encouraged to pay close attention to weather updates as more details become available. Residents are also advised to begin finalizing storm preparations.
LATEST STORIES:
- House poised to pass $25B boost for Postal Service amid Trump attacks
- VIDEO: Lack of masks, social distancing at Fairhope-Spanish Fort football game getting national attention
- Jackson County declares Local Emergency Tropical Storm Laura and TD 14
- Baldwin County Superintendent says “two tropical systems” may cause schools, athletic contests to cancel next week
- Governor Ivey issues statement on municipal elections ahead of potential tropical weather