The Jackson County Board of Supervisors approved a Proclamation of Existence of Local Emergency related to COVID-19 during their March 16, 2020 meeting. This will allow the County to ask for State resources in dealing with the virus.

As of this morning, there were no confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Virus in Jackson County. This is expected to change as more people are getting tested. The Board of Supervisors, along with the Office of Emergency Services, and County Administrator office, are working closely with other cities and health related agencies within the County and State to make the best decisions regarding necessary precautions and future actions based on current information.

At this time, County offices will remain open to allow residents to conduct required business, however, there are some exceptions listed below by Department. Discussion is also underway to reduce personnel and access to some office related services in the future. We will send out updates as those decisions are made. In the meantime, we want to strongly discourage residents from social gatherings of 10 or more people and limit unnecessary trips to County facilities.

During this time, steps are being taken to keep our facilities clean and limit person-to-person contact as much as possible in an effort to keep everyone safe.

Door handles, railings, work stations, public counters, and bathrooms are being sanitized more frequently

Hand sanitizing stations or dispensers are located throughout our facilities

County employees are encouraged to stay home if they are sick or have been around someone who has tested positive for COVID-19

County employees who have travel plans, especially if public transportation is required or large crowds will be involved, are being asked to postpone their plans when possible

Posters reminding individuals of proper precautions will be posted at our facilities

A COVID-19 Informational Webpage will be available this evening

The County is also asking residents to help us in these efforts by doing the following:

If you are sick with any flu like symptoms, please stay home

If something CAN wait until a later date, please avoid visiting one of our facilities in person

If your County business can be taken care of via phone, email, or through our website www.co.jackson.ms.us, please utilize those options

Minimize the number of individuals from your party who enter our facilities

– leave children, elderly, and individuals who have compromised immune systems at home

Cover your mouth when you sneeze or cough and continue washing your hands frequently

Limit what you touch including counters, door handles, your face, etc.

Along with following the above protocol, the following Departments are making specific cancellations, changes, or requests:

Animal Shelter – https://www.co.jackson.ms.us/165/Pet-Adoptions

View adoptable pets online

Only come to the shelter if you are serious about adopting a pet that you have seen online OR to reclaim your pet

Limit the number of people in your party – the shelter is going to take steps to limit the number of individuals in the shelter at one time

Keep your visit short

Courts –

If you have a case pending and have an attorney, contact your attorney for updates regarding changes to court dates. Otherwise, please contact the relevant court if you have not already been contacted.

Circuit Court – 288-769-3040

Justice – 228-769-3080

County Court – 228-769-3037

Chancery Court – 228-769-3453

Youth Court – 228-769-3076

Community Centers – https://www.co.jackson.ms.us/247/Community-Centers

The Community Centers will be reaching out to event organizers to reschedule events through March 31, 2020

Event planners will be contacted by community centers, however, they are also welcome to call the specific center first

Recreation Facilities – Email recreation@co.jackson.ms.us

All County athletic facilities are closed including the bathrooms beginning March 17, 2020 until TBD

including the bathrooms beginning March 17, 2020 until TBD Parks and playgrounds will remain open for now, however, we are asking that people refrain from holding large gathering events such as birthday parties

Whispering Pines Golf Course

The course will remain open at this time

The grill will only have meals to go

Golfers are encouraged to come in small groups of less than 6 and to avoid spending time in the clubhouse

Any changes will be posted by the Golf Course Staff

Veterans Affairs – 228-769-3075

The office is closed, however you can still contact by phone

In the event that Singing River Health System needs to set up COVID-19 drive through testing in the future, the Board did approve the use of the Pascagoula Fairground’s Pavilion. This is just a precautionary step in case it is needed.

