MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Jackass daredevil Steve “Steve-O” Glover will be stopping at the Saenger Theatre in Mobile for his multimedia comedy show “The Bucket List Tour”.

The show will be May 6 and doors open at 7 p.m. to an 18+ only audience. Ticket prices start at $36. He’ll also be performing the multimedia show at theaters in Huntsville on May 3 and Birmingham on May 5.

Fans of “Jackass” are all too well aware of Steve-O’s long history performing dangerous stunts. They’ve seen him crawl a tightrope with meat hanging off him over an alligator enclosure and get slingshotted in a port-o-potty among others. So when “The Bucket List Tour” event description says it features new stunts that are “not for the faint of heart,” one can only wonder what’s in store but it does offer a warning about the material being shown.

“This show contains graphic footage of Sexually Explicit Content, Nudity, Self-Inflicted Violence, & Drug Use,” the event description says.

The “Professional Idiot” author has also been keeping himself busy following the premiere of “Jackass 4” which, according to a video on his YouTube channel, he couldn’t attend after testing positive for COVID. He’s been regularly updating his channel, posting on his social media for his millions of followers and updating his weekly podcast, ”Steve-O’s Wild Ride.” He also found a love of animals after getting sober and has been making plans to open an animal sanctuary with his fiancée Lux Wright.