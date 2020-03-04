Ivey’s office on Amendment One: Governor “disappointed,” will continue educational push

Gov. Kay Ivey gives the State of the State Address to a joint session of the Alabama Legislature on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in the old house chamber of the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama voters moved to keep their voting power in tact when it comes to the State Board of Education.

Amendment One would have changed the board from being elected by voters to being elected by the governor. Alabama voted down Amendment One.

Governor Kay Ivey’s office released the following statement about those results. The following statement is unedited.

Amendment One was a bold and ambitious effort to transform our state’s public schools. Governor Ivey was willing to step out and support this idea because she firmly believed leadership – and change – started with the Board itself. Tonight, however, it appears the fear of losing the right to elect our State School Board members was greater than the confidence we had that fundamental change could be made. While disappointed, the governor’s resolve to improve our public education system remains intact. Amendment One is not where her plans for education stop, and you’ll see her continue to be more innovative and creative with her approach to improving Alabama. Gina Maiola, Press Secretary for Governor Kay Ivey

