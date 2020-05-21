Ivey to reopen daycares, entertainment venues in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — Gov. Kay Ivey issued a new Safer at Home order Thursday afternoon that will allow entertainment venues to open their doors once more.

Beginning May 22 at 5:00 p.m., these venues will be able to reopen to long as they meet 50 percent occupancy, maintains six feet of distance from people of different households, and prevent people from gathering in common areas. Employees will be required to wear masks whenever they interact with customers.

This includes:

Bowling alleys

Arcades

Concert venues

Theaters

Auditoriums

Performing centers

Tourist attractions (including museums and planetariums)

Race tracks

Commercial or public playgrounds

Adult entertainment venues

Casinos

Bingo halls.

Nightclubs will also be reopened under the same rules for other bars and breweries.

Parties will be limited to no more than eight people and must maintain six feet between themselves.

“Games played at restaurants, bars, breweries, or similar establishments, such as pool and darts, may be played if players maintain 6 feet of distance from other players, game equipment is not shared by players during game play, and equipment is sanitized in between uses,” the order states.

Self-service is not allowed at drink stations, buffets, or salad bars. Employees are bound by the same mask requirements as entertainment venues.

A more detailed set of instructions can be found here.

In addition to reviving of nightlife, the act will reopen all educational institutions on June 1 so long as they follow increased sanitation and social distancing guidelines.

Child daycare facilities and summer camps will also be allowed to reopen Saturday at 5 p.m.

Athletic activities will also be allowed Saturday so long as they door not allow people from different households to congregate within six feet of each other. Exceptions will be made for contact needed for players, coaches, and officials to directly participate in the athletic activity.

“Players, coaches, officials, and spectators shall refrain from high fives, handshakes, and other physical contact except to the extent necessary—and only to the extent necessary—for players, coaches, and officials to directly participate in the athletic activity,” the order states.

Players, coaches and officials will need to wear masks except when directly participating in the athletic activities. They also will not be allowed to share coolers, drinking stations, or any drinking device.

Athletics activities have been defined as any sport that involves a person within six feet and requires the use of shared equipment. A more in-depth set of guidelines can be found here.

This order will last until July 3 unless a change is needed. You can read the full order here.