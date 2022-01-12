Ivey: State must be ‘smart’ about pandemic relief funds

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey urged lawmakers to spend wisely as they decide how to use federal pandemic relief dollars. Ivey delivered the annual State of the State address to lawmakers on Tuesday night for the opening day of the Alabama Legislature.

The Republican governor urged lawmakers to use federal pandemic relief on longstanding infrastructure problems. She also praised the state’s legal effort to block the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates. She also proposed 4% pay raises for state and school employees, and more funding for school programs to make up for lost learning during the pandemic.