Ivey appoints Cam Ward as formal cabinet member

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Governor Kay Ivey has a new official member of her cabinet.

Last week, Ivey appointed Cam Ward, the incumbent director of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, as a formal cabinet member during a routine meeting.

“I’m so pleased to appoint Director Cam Ward as a formal member of my cabinet,” Ivey said. “Director Ward has hit the ground running on day one, and he is doing an excellent job leading the Bureau of Pardons and Paroles and helping our state prioritize criminal justice matters.”

Ward was sworn in as the bureau’s director last December after serving in both the Alabama Senate and Alabama House of Representatives.

