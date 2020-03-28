‘I’ve Never felt like this ever’: Iowa man shares his experience with COVID-19

by: Nexstar Media Wire

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV)- A West Des Moines man says he is one of the dozens of Iowans who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Matthew McCauley says he tested positive for the virus this week after experiencing several days of worsening symptoms like a fever, cough, shortness of breath and headaches. The 35-year-old thought he had the flu until the symptoms began resembling those of the coronavirus. McCauley said he underwent extensive testing at UnityPoint’s Methodist West Hospital in West Des Moines and awaited nearly a week before he received confirmation he had the virus. 

McCauley, who is the general manager of several bars in the metro, has been quarantined for nearly three weeks. He spoke to our Channel 13’s Jodi Long about how he’s coping with the virus. 

