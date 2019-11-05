Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner visits Smoky Mountains, posts photos to social media

(WJHL) – Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter, posted a few photos to social media from the Smoky Mountains in East Tennessee on Sunday afternoon.
Ivanka, along with husband and White House Advisor Jared Kushner, took in the sights as the beauty of fall foliage in the Smokies was on full display.
The caption on Ivanka’s post read, “Smoky Mountain high!”
The post already has more than 3,000 comments and 80,000 likes.
