“It’s very disturbing” Crichton residents respond to double homicide

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Two men were found dead this morning in the Crichton community in what police are saying was a double homicide.



“It’s very disturbing.” said one Crichton community member as the scene unfolded early Monday morning. That community member, Thomas files continuing saying “It greatly disturbs me and probably many other people that live right here in this community.”

A large group of those community members were on-lookers as police investigated for much of the morning. Police say they got the call around 6 o’clock this morning and when they arrived on the scene they found the two male victims already dead.

Their cause of death has not been released at this time. Their identities have not been released either as police say they are still trying to confirm and speak with the family.

No arrests have been made and as police continue their investigation, they’re asking anyone with information to come forward. Mobile Police’s Public Information Officer Lt. Chris Levy saying on the scene “We’re trying to determine if anybody saw anything if anybody could pass on any information that could kind of help us gather up really how we got here.”

MPD is asking anyone with information on this incident to contact them.