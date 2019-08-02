It’s International Beer Day!

(CNN) — You can celebrate Friday’s unofficial holiday by ordering yourself a pint.

Aug. 2 is International Beer Day this year.

The day toasting all ales, lagers, and pilsners happens every year on the first Friday in August.

According to the National Day Calendar, International Beer Day dates back to 2008.

August makes sense because it is usually hot in many parts of the world.

To celebrate, just break out a cold one and enjoy.

Since it’s for beer lovers everywhere, it doesn’t matter if you’re in a tavern, a pub, a brewery or your own backyard.