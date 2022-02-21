ALABAMA (WHNT) – It’s Severe Weather Awareness Week in the State of Alabama. This is a week to remind yourself of all the potential severe weather threats that affect the Yellowhammer State, including thunderstorms, tornadoes, and hurricanes to name a few, review your plan, and know which National Weather Service Office covers your area.
There are four offices that cover the state:
- Birmingham – covers the central portion of the state
- Huntsville – covers the northern portion of the state to the Tennessee border, including News 19’s entire viewing area
- Mobile – covers the southwestern and south central portion of the state
- Tallahassee, Florida – covers the southeastern portion of the state, including Dothan and Enterprise
Be sure to follow your local office on social media and visit their websites (linked above, just click on the city) – they’ll be sharing awareness and preparedness tips throughout the week.
However, the state also has a sales tax holiday at the conclusion of Severe Weather Awareness Week. During the sales tax holiday, Alabama won’t charge a state sales or use tax on certain covered items. However, local cities, incorporated towns, and even counties can also elect to follow suit and suspend their county/city sales or use tax. See if your town and county are suspending their tax here.
The 2022 Severe Weather Preparedness tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, and ends at midnight on Friday, Feb. 27.
The full list of items excluded from state sales tax:
- Batteries (AA, AAA, C, D, 6-volt, 9-volt, cell phone)
- Cell Phone Chargers
- Portable battery or hand crank-powered radio, two-way radio, weatherband radio or NOAA Weather Radio
- Portable bateery or hand-crank powered light source (such as battery-powered flashlights, lanterns, or emergency glow sticks)
- Tarps
- Plastic sheeting, drop cloths
- Other flexible, waterproof sheeting
- Ground anchor system (such as bungee cords, rope, or tie-down kits)
- Duct tape
- Plywood, windows film or other materials designed to protect window coverings
- Non-electric food storage coolers, water storage containers, or can openers
- Aritificial and blue ice
- Ice packs
- Reusable ice
- Self-contained first-aid kits
- Fire extinguishers
- Smoke detectors
- Carbon monoxide detectors
- Gas or diesel fuel tanks or containers
All the above items must be $60 or less per item to qualify for the sales tax exemption during the holiday period, but there are no limits on the number of items you can buy.
A portable generator and power cords are also exempt during the sales tax holiday, but the total purchase amount of those items must be $1,000 or less.
Button-cell batteries and car/boat batteries will still be taxed during the holiday.