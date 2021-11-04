‘It was like a movie’: Man recalls shootout on Dauphin Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man who was caught in the middle of a gun battle on one of Mobile’s busiest streets in the middle of the day describes how it all unfolded.

“It happened pretty fast,” said Jimmy Steele, who was in traffic on Dauphin Street and I-65 right when it all unfolded. “You know it didn’t take me but a few seconds to figure out what’s going on.”

Steele recollects the terrifying moment that he witnessed.

“There was a vehicle right in front of me that just, all of a sudden I heard these consecutive bangs sounded like gunshots, said Steele. “Then at that point, this vehicle in front of me just immediately drove off the median like right over into oncoming traffic from the other lane.”

According to the Mobile Police Department, that driver did make his way to the Springhill area. In fact, he was found inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound.

“It was like something out of a movie,” Steele said.

A white Honda that was not involved in the shootout was hit on Dauphin Street. Thankfully, they weren’t hurt.

Steele says it saddens him to see how crime has gotten worse in Mobile over the years.

“I’ve seen it get rougher and rougher. It seems like there’s a shooting every day,”: Steele said. “When you see it actually happening, it makes it pretty real at that point.”

Steele says it’s time to put the guns down.

“I could speculate all day, had I been 20 feet further up the road it could have been me,” Steele said. “I don’t know if it would have been me, but I know it happens every day, and it’s got to stop.”

MPD says there are no updates on this case at this time. If you have any information you are asked to contact the Mobile Police Department.