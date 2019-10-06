‘It seemed like it went on forever,’ witnesses describe Ono island fire

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — the Orange Beach Fire Department is investigating after two homes were destroyed in a fire Saturday afternoon on Ono Island.

News 5 was on the scene and live on Facebook as the homes burned on Marlin Key Drive.

Orange Beach Fire Department confirms one firefighter was taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion, but is expected to be ok.

This was a massive fire, we spoke with one woman who said she could see the plume of smoke from Foley as she made her way down to Orange Beach. Many others saying they too could see the smoke for miles.

“It certainly caught our attention for a good long while,” said Lynn Brooks, a witness.

A large, dark cloud could be seen in the skies over Orange Beach for a few hours Saturday afternoon.

“Everybody was going what is that,” said Brooks.

Brooks was on a fishing trip when they first spotted the fire coming from shore.

“We were about 9 miles offshore, and we could see this big plume of smoke, it seemed like it went on forever. Pretty dramatic,” said Brooks.

A fire broke out at a home on Ono Island around 4 p.m. Saturday. That blaze quickly spread to a home next door.

News 5 has exclusive video of the massive flames. Loud booms could be heard as the fire continued to burn.

“I probably saw smoke for a good 45 minutes. It was burning hot,” said Austin Kaizer, another witness.

Ten fire crew units with Orange Beach Fire Department, Escambia County, and Gulf Shores all fought the blaze for a little more than an hour. Two homes were completely destroyed, two others were damaged.

“My heart goes out to them, because that’s something you never really get over,” said Brooks.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No one was at either home at the time of the fire.

Fire crews were monitoring hot spots throughout the evening after the fire.