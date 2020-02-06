‘It makes me feel uncomfortable:’ Police say a serial robber is targeting older African-American women

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A community is on high alert after Mobile Police tell News 5 a serial robber is targeting older African-American women in the Toulminville area.

As you can imagine, this matter is very sensitive and alarming for a lot of older people in the Toulminville area. One woman tells News 5’s Amber Grigley, after hearing about this serial robber target people like her, she doesn’t feel safe in her own community.

“It makes me feel uncomfortable,” said one woman who did not want to share her identity.

A feeling no one should have to feel in their own community, let alone in their own home.

“It just puts you on alert a little more.”

Police said a serial robber is targeting older African-American women in the Toulminville area.

“Who wants to go out and go shopping on a Monday and Tuesday and be in fear of doing that at an elderly age,” said another woman who didn’t want to share her name.

Within the last two weeks, the suspect has robbed four women. One woman on Jones Avenue, two on Edwards Street and one on Kooiman Street, all held at gunpoint while they were getting out of their car or just getting home.

One woman tells Grigley her neighbor was one of the women robbed. She said the robber even fired a few shots in the process. For safety reasons she didn’t want to share her identity, but she says this has gotten out of hand.

“A part of your privacy has been invaded.”

Another woman said it’s time for the community to step up and protect those who can’t defend themselves, especially while the suspect is still on the run.

“If you have an elderly or your grandmother or whoever reaches out to them and make sure they are OK. They are in a public area where they can be seen, or if anything was to happen they’ll have access to their phones and be more aware.”

Police say all of the robberies happened just after sunset. If you have any information, please contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.

