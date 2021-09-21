Is your internet super slow? The State of Alabama wants to know

ALABAMA – Fast, reliable internet is becoming more and more necessary, especially as remote work and classes continue to be considered due to COVID-19 spikes.

However, the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs said not everybody in the state has access to fast, broadband internet – federally defined as 25+ Mbps down and 3+ Mbps up.

If this is you, ADECA wants to know.

The ADECA has opened a survey and is asking Alabamians to report areas where broadband internet is unavailable.

ADECA officials said the data provided in the survey will be used to better map broadband coverage gaps and help efforts to fill them.

Since 2018, the ADECA has hosted the Broadband Alabama program, helping internet providers expand into previously un- or under-served areas.

In addition to the online survey, Alabamians can call (334) 353-4589 to report no broadband internet or internet that’s below the federal definition of broadband service.