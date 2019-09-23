“Is my child dying?” Local miracle baby defies odds

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG)– Doctors and nurses at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital perform miracles every day, and a family in Citronelle considers their baby boy one of them!

BJ Rivers turned one a few months ago, but he spent a big chunk of his first year of life in the hospital. He was born at twenty-four weeks, much earlier than anyone planned. Doctors weren’t even sure he would make it.

“It was hard, just stressful not knowing when was going to be his last day,” his father Brett Rivers said.

“You are sitting there in amazement because, ‘that’s my baby’ but you are also like, ‘how are we going to get through this,'” his mother Salathia Rivers said.

BJ’s first year of life hasn’t been an easy one, but he is certainly a little fighter. News 5’s Devon Walsh will share his story, tonight at 10 p.m.