CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — An Irvington man is dead after a traffic crash involving multiple vehicles.

Richard L. Stallings, 66, died when a tractor-trailer struck the 2002 Chevrolet Silverado pickup he was sitting in, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The crash occurred around 9:55 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, on Interstate 65 near the 77-mile marker, just 15 miles south of Evergreen, an ALEA news release said.

After the first crash, a 2022 Volvo tractor-trailer also struck the Chevrolet pickup, ALEA said.

The tractor-trailer that initially struck the pickup allegedly left the crash scene.

Stallings was not wearing a seat belt during the crash and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to ALEA.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the incident.