Ireland cancels all St. Patrick’s Day parades over coronavirus: reports

News

by: Alexa Mae Asperin

Posted: / Updated:

(KRON) – Ireland’s government has canceled all of the country’s St. Patrick’s Day parades due to the novel coronavirus, according to reports.

The decision for the March 17 events came from a Cabinet subcommittee meeting, The Irish Times reported.

The outlet previously reported that government officials were worried about the possibility of “widespread closures and cancellations” fueling “public panic.”

The Westmeath Examiner also confirmed the news.

Latest Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories