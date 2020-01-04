Iran general steps out of Soleimani’s shadow to lead proxies

International

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The Iranian flag waves outside of the UN building that hosts the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, office inside in Vienna, Austria, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) – A new Iranian general is stepping out of the shadows to lead the country’s elite Quds Force after the U.S. killed its previous head, Qassem Soleimani. Esmail Ghaani is now responsible for Tehran’s proxies across the Mideast as the Islamic Republic threatens the U.S. with “harsh revenge” for killing Soleimani. While much still remains unknown about the 62-year-old Ghaani, Western sanctions suggest he’s long been in a position of power in the organization. Likely one of the new leader’s first duties will be to oversee whatever retaliation Iran intends to seek for the U.S. airstrike early Friday that killed his longtime friend Soleimani.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories