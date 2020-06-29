Iowa man secretly recorded 15-year-old girl in bathroom, police say

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – An Iowa man is accused of secretly recording a 15-year-old girl inside a bathroom at his home and is being held on an immigration detainer.

According to criminal complaints, 37-year-old Agustin Aguilar-Lopez is facing three felony charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. He was booked into jail Sunday afternoon and is also being held on a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer.

According to the ICE, such detainers are placed on immigrants “arrested on criminal charges for whom ICE possesses probable cause to believe that they are removable from the United States.”

Aguilar-Lopez is accused of recording the girl on multiple occasions between April 1 and June 27 while she used the bathroom at his Des Moines residence. His wife discovered the videos on his iPhone, the complaint said.

During an interview with police, Aguilar-Lopez allegedly admitted to the recording, saying “he wanted to see her naked.”

Aguilar-Lopez made a jail court appearance Monday morning, and a bond of $30,000 was set. He will remain in jail on an ICE hold.

His preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for July 24.

