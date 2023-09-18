(NEXSTAR) – Apple rolled out its latest software update Monday, bringing a bevy of new features for Apple fans, including changes to voicemail, FaceTime and more. But for some iPhone users, installing that update may not be a no-brainer.

Despite all the buzz around FaceTime messages, live voice mail transcription and StandBy Mode, there are a few reasons not to upgrade immediately.

One of the first is a simple one – storage. If you’re running low on device storage keep in mind that the download will take up several gigabytes.

Following the release of a major software update, Apple also pushes subsequent updates (iOS 15.0.1, iOS 15.0.2, etc.), that often contain bug or security fixes. Some may opt not to immediately update to iOS 17 on the day it is released for that reason.

According to CNET, the update might also cause your battery to drain faster than normal, possibly because your device is working in the background to index your files so the fancy new features included in iOS 17 can work properly. The technology website notes that it’s not uncommon for the battery to suffer during the first few days as the iPhone processes the update.

Another reason may be that some of the developers behind apps on your phone haven’t released iOS 17-ready updates, causing those apps to eat into your battery life.

For iPhone owners with older model phones, it’s also worth keeping in mind that some features won’t be available with the update. Were you looking forward to handing off FaceTime calls to your television using Apple TV? You’ll need to have at least an iPhone XS, iPhone XR or later to do so.

Other features advertised on Apple’s website, such as the Journal app aren’t actually available now but will be as part of a future update.

And if your phone is too old, the iOS 17 update won’t even be an option as those devices aren’t supported anymore.

While some may have reasons for delaying or even declining to update with iOS 17, for most, it’s probably a good idea. Along with a lengthy list of features, including AirDrop for contacts, live voicemail transcribing, StandBy mode that turns your phone into a smart bedside clock and a new way of interacting with Siri, iOS 17 also provides the most up-to-date security protections.