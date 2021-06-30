Investigators exhume Baby Jane Doe II in hopes of identification

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Jackson County Sheriff’s Investigators exhumed the body of a newborn girl who was found entangled in a fishing line in the Escatawpa River in 1982. Investigators hope to collect DNA to build a family tree to identify the baby.

On June 28, 1988, two men fishing in the Pascagoula River near the wildlife management area in Wade found the child’s body in the water entangled in a fishing line. Two days later, an autopsy revealed the child was three to five weeks old and died from drowning. The baby came to be known as Baby Jane Doe II. She was buried next to Baby Jane Doe, who was found in 1982 in the Escatawpa River. Baby Jane Doe was identified last year as Alisha Ann Heinrich.

No suspects or leads were ever found in Baby Jane Doe II’s case. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell says by exhuming the child, investigators hope to collect DNA to build a family tree. Her remains are now at the Mississippi Crime Lab, Funding for the lab work and exhumation was provided by a grant from Season of Justice Corporation and the owners of the Jackson County Memorial Park.

Anyone with information on the case are urged to call the sheriff’s department at 228-769-3063 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5859. All information will remain confidential.