Investigation underway after woman’s body found in submerged car on side of I-10

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) troopers are investigating after a woman’s body was found in a submerged car along I-10 in Hancock County.

At about 9:46 a.m. on Friday, June 25, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the 8 mile-marker on I-10 in Hancock County. Rescue divers found a 2006 Mazda M6 underwater.

Troopers say the Mazda was driven by 34-year-old Courtney Johnson of Madisonville, La. Johnson was driving east on I-10 when her vehicle traveled off the roadway and entered the water on June 22. Troopers say the car was then carried by the water current under I-10 through a large box culvert and came to a final rest underwater on the right side of the roadway.

The accident is currently under investigation by MHP.