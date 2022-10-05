Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

FERRIDAY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 22, 2022, deputies of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into an alleged sexual battery of a child which was reported by a family member. After the alleged incident was reported, proper measures were taken to provide safety for the minor.

According to deputies, they were able to collect enough evidence to obtain an arrest for 44-year-old Ira Lewis Hefner. On October 4, 2022, deputies executed a search warrant for Hefner’s residence around 5 PM.

During the search, authorities seized electronic devices, multiple firearms, and methamphetamine inside the home. Hefner was placed under arrest and charged with the following offenses:

Sexual Battery of a Minor

Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance while in Possession of Firearms

According to officials, the investigation remains ongoing. If anyone has information regarding the incident, contact the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-336-5231.