Investigation claims Alabamians are some of the top traffickers of birds for cockfighting

(WIAT) — An investigation from the Animal Wellness Action (AWA) and the Animal Wellness Foundation (AWF) has revealed that Alabamians are among the top traffickers of fighting birds to Guam for illegal cockfighting.

In a press release from the AWA, the individuals in question of trafficking the game birds to the U.S. territory are Jerry Adkins, Royce Flores, and the late Jason Campbell from Nauvoo in Walker County.

Now, the AWA and the AWF have asked U.S. Attorney Jay Town to “investigate allegations of ongoing cockfighting activity in Alabama.”

The AWA and AWF obtained almost 2,500 pages of avian shipping records from November 2016 to September 2019. The records showed that around 750 shipments of birds were sent to Guam by 71 individuals. It is here where the organizations have made their allegations against Flores, claiming that he has sold more than 400 birds to Guam during that period. If true, this would make Flores the top shipper in all of Alabama and the sixth-largest shipper in the country.

“It is a federal felony to buy, sell, deliver or possess any bird with the intent to engage the bird in a cockfight, and that’s clearly what we’re seeing,” said Marty Irby, executive director of AWA. “Northern Alabama has become a launching point for global trafficking of fighting animals, and it’s time for authorities to crack down on this criminal conduct.”

In 2002, owning and shipping fighting birds was banned under federal law. But in 2007, President George W. Bush signed “enhanced penalty provisions” that upgraded the activities to a felony.

