International

Zoo accused of painting zebra stripes on a donkey

Posted: Jul 27, 2018 11:54 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 27, 2018 12:00 PM CDT

CAIRO, Egypt (CNN) A zoo in Cairo, Egypt, has been accused of trying to fool visitors by painting zebra stripes onto a donkey.

Although the zoo director insists the animal is the real thing, its large ears and smudged paintjob made some visitors take a second look.

 

