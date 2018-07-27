Zoo accused of painting zebra stripes on a donkey
CAIRO, Egypt (CNN) A zoo in Cairo, Egypt, has been accused of trying to fool visitors by painting zebra stripes onto a donkey.
Although the zoo director insists the animal is the real thing, its large ears and smudged paintjob made some visitors take a second look.
Trending Stories
Mobile County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- "This helps me stay strong." City Councilwoman Gina Gregory's public battle with cancer
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Major delays on I-10 EB due to accident between Rangeline Rd and I-65 exits
- Municipal support for college stadium not unprecedented in Alabama
- EXCLUSIVE: Mobile Police drop their lip sync battle video, and it's epic!
Baldwin County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Seeing BP money at work: Officials tour restoration projects in D'Olive Watershed
- UPDATE: More families come forward with reports of kids receiving sleep aids at Camp Beckwith
- First Baldwin County solar field in place in Foley
- Bond set in deadly boat crash
Northwest Florida
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Okaloosa county man accused of stealing an ice cream truck
- Woman hit by car, driver fled
- Pensacola Police take extra step to protect K9
- World's Only Four-headed Pindo Palm Tree Removed from Florida park