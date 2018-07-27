Zoo accused of painting zebra stripes on a donkey

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CAIRO, Egypt (CNN) A zoo in Cairo, Egypt, has been accused of trying to fool visitors by painting zebra stripes onto a donkey.

Although the zoo director insists the animal is the real thing, its large ears and smudged paintjob made some visitors take a second look.

